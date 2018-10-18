Kendall Jenner Stalker Enters Gated Community, Found Near Her Pool

The man who broke into Kendall Jenner‘s gated community last month has been arrested again after he was found near her pool.

John Ford, 37, was found sitting near the 22-year-old’s pool last week after he reportedly scaled a mountainside in the back of the gated community, law enforcement sources told TMZ. While the model’s security team called the police after spotting the trespasser, Ford was able to escape before authorities arrived, though that did not stop him from returning just days later.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old reportedly entered the gated community, which is also home to A-listers like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Christina Aguilera, via the same mountainside scaling effort as the previous week. After being spotted sitting on Jenner’s front porch, the authorities were called and Ford was taken into police custody.

Ford, a Canadian citizen, was ordered to stay 1,000 feet from the gated community after he pleaded guilty to trespassing following a September incident in which he entered through the front gates. At the time, it was not known that he was attempting to get to Jenner’s $8.5 million residence.

Ford has since been charged with criminal trespass and violating a protective order and is being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Jenner’s lawyer, Shawn Howley, is seeking a civil protective order, and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Threat Management Unity is investigating the case.

This is not the first time that Jenner has been forced to deal with stalkers. In August of 2017, the 22-year-old was granted a permanent restraining order against Thomas Hummel, 62. Hummel had reportedly sent the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star a number of threatening with an “increasing hostile and threatening tone” since February of that year. He reportedly claimed that he had been in love with Jenner since she was 2-years-old and alleged that they had met at a Costco in 1998 and then again at a post office in 2008, when she was only 12 or 13.

“I fell in love with your obsequiousness,” he wrote in one letter. “I would love the opportunity to give you the kind of life that you have always wanted.”

Hummel was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Jenner.

In November of 2016, Shavaughn McKenzie, a homeless man, was sentenced to 178 days in jail for trespassing after he followed Jenner’s car into her driveway at her Hollywood Hills home. McKenzie reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the incident.