Kendall Jenner Reveals ‘Peaches and Mango’ Bikini Photo

Kendall Jenner is feeling the tropical vibes, showing off her fit figure while soaking up the sun on a star-studded vacation to the Bahamas.

"peaches and the mangos"

Jenner pairs a simple peach bikini with her enviable curves and island tan in the picture, taken by what appears to be a disposable camera in a yacht mirror.

“Peaches and the mangos,” she cheekily captioned the shot, posted to her Instagram Wednesday.

Jenner is currently taking a vacation from her supermodel career and Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame, celebrating pal Hailey Baldwin’s 21st birthday with a group of her model friends in the Bahamas.

Jenner is joined on her trip not only by Baldwin, but also models Bella Hadid, Justine Skye, Renell Medrano, Camila Morrone and Isabella Peschardt.

The 22-year old has shared a number of sultry photos from the friends’ vacation, including a group shot in which they dangle their toes off the side of an expensive yacht while serving face for the camera.

💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

While the birthday bash is first priority, Jenner has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Last week, she was named at the top of Forbes’ list of highest-paid models, raking in $22 million.

This knocked Gisele Bündchen, who has held that spot since 2002, down to number two, as she brought home a reported $17.5 Million.

Coming in at third place is Chrissy Teigen, who made $13.5 million over the last year.

