Kenan Thompson Weighs in on Possible ‘Kenan & Kel’ Reboot, ‘Good Burger 3’ (Exclusive)

Aww…here it goes! Kenan Thompson says he would reboot Kenan & Kel “in a heartbeat” as he reflects on the “incomplete” ending of his iconic Nickelodeon show with Kel Mitchell.

Looking back on the legacy of the All That spinoff with PopCulture.com while discussing his part in Autotrader’s new “Auto Intelligence” campaign, Thompson called it “an honor” and a “privilege” to have fans calling for a Kenan & Kel reboot 25 years after the original series came to an end.

“I would love to reboot it and make it make sense in a heartbeat,” the former Nickelodeon star said. “So whoever’s in control of that, make it happen.”

Kenan Thompson at SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on February 16, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

For Thompson, a reboot of Kenan & Kel hinges on bringing back the original cast of the show, which also starred Ken Foree, Teal Marchande, Vanessa Baden, and Dan Frischman.

“I feel like starting with the cast coming back, you know, as long as those pieces are right there in the beginning, I think we can figure out everything else,” he told PopCulture, adding that the “only thing that would bother” him would be the “original participants not all being there.”

While the future of a reboot hangs in the balance, looking back on the finale of Kenan & Kel is a bit melancholy for Thompson.

“It felt weird, and it felt incomplete,” confessed Thompson, who reminded fans that the final episodes were originally meant to be a movie before they were retooled to end the series. “It didn’t really feel like it matched the show, because we were just shooting on location. We weren’t inside the studio much anymore … so it doesn’t look like any sort of a wrap-up to the show. It kind of just left it all up in the air a little bit.”

“I just miss those times. I miss those people, you know?” he added, joking, “And I miss being young.”

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

The Saturday Night Live comedian also shared with PopCulture an update on a possible Good Burger 3 following the success of his and Mitchell’s sequel to the original 1997 cult classic, which was released in 2023 on Paramount+.

Asked if there was any news on a possible third Good Burger film, Thompson answered, “I wish,” noting that “Paramount’s been a little busy lately.”

“We’ll see what happens,” he added, noting that he and Mitchell are both “ready to work” and “love working with each other,” which makes another sequel a “no-brainer” on their side.

“I guess the tougher side of it is figuring out the timing or the actual green-lighting of it all,” he said. “Once we get the green light, we’re gone. We’ll shoot it in no time. And I don’t think we’ll have a super-duper problem finding a budget for it. So I think it can get done as long as we get that green flag, basically.”

