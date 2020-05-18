Ken Osmond Fans Heartbroken Over 'Leave It to Beaver' Star's Death
Fans are mourning the loss of Leave It to Beaver star Ken Osmond. Osmond, who portrayed Eddie Haskell on the comedy series, died Monday morning surrounded by family at his Los Angeles home, sources confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Osmond's former partner at the Los Angeles Police Department, Henry Lane, also confirmed the news, stating that the actor had suffered from respiratory issues, though his cause of death remains unknown.
Osmond began his acting career at a young age, landing his first role in the Jane Wyman and Sterling Hayden-starring film So Big at the age of nine. While he went on to star in Good Morning Miss Dove and Everything But the Truth, along with several others, it was his audition in 1957 for the character Eddie Haskell that led to his big break. Osmond went on to star throughout the series' six-season run of 234 episodes and continued his career with credits such as Petticoat Junction, The Munsters, and Lassie after Leave It to Beaver came to an end.
With a decades-long career, news of Osmond's death has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and his fanbase, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor and reflect on the many roles he held throughout his career. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to news of Osmond’s death.
If you want to talk about my all-time influences, Ken Osmond AKA Eddie Haskell is right up there. My whole life I have laughed so hard watching Ken Osmond in Leave it to Beaver. During this time my kids have started watching too. Just last night 😞 THANK U https://t.co/1hb4Ea29mO— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2020
Some terribly sad news: actor Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell on Leave It to Beaver, has passed away at the age of 76. His hysterical, obsequious repartee with Mrs. Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley) was unforgettable, even iconic. pic.twitter.com/qMqJnfWbT5— Channing Thomson (@CHANNINGPOSTERS) May 18, 2020
That's a very lovely gown you're wearing, Saint Peter.#RIP #KenOsmond— John Menzies (@jkmenzies) May 18, 2020
Rest In Peace, Eddie Haskell. Life wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you, Mr. Ken Osmond. Eddie wouldn’t have come to life without you. Rest now. #KenOsmond #EddieHaskell— 💙 Mary Jane the Last Dancer 💙 (@MujerIndigena11) May 18, 2020
Very sad to hear of the death of Ken Osmond AKA Eddie Haskell from Leave it to Beaver at the age of 76!! He was such a trouble maker but so funny!!!! RIPEddieHaskell— Jennifer Irons (@TeamBobbyEwing) May 18, 2020
I grew up watching Leave It To Beaver, Rest In Peace Ken Osmond 🙏🙏🙏🙏— @prentissweston (@prentissweston1) May 18, 2020
SAD FAREWELL— James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) May 18, 2020
Ken Osmond, who made Eddie Haskell on Leave it to Beaver a TV icon, has died at the age of 76. Eddie was always endearing and amusing. Much of that is because of Osmond's great portrayal. Well, another piece of my childhood has gone. RIP. #EddieHaskell #Beaver pic.twitter.com/WHovaBrcp7
"Your father gave me a funny look when I came in... like I'm a teenage werewolf or something."— David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) May 18, 2020
The show was a little before my time, but I grew to love it in reruns, and of course, Eddie was my favorite character. Sorry to hear about the death of Ken Osmond earlier today. pic.twitter.com/KF1qQYB4aI
So sad. Not many days go by where someone in my family doesn’t mention Eddie Haskal. He was the best. Rest In Peace Ken Osmand. :(— Emily Smith (@ESmithTV) May 18, 2020
Oh so sad to hear this. Eddie Haskell is a legend. RIP to the great actor who brought him to life. Ken Osmond, you were a terrific actor and a first class human being. 😘😪👇 https://t.co/xdhNCEVn6Q— Pat Gallagher (@pat_gallagher) May 18, 2020
Rest easy, Ken Osmond. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. Thank you for the autograph, too. ❤️#KenOsmond#LeaveItToBeaver— Kriste Taylor (@stormysparrow) May 18, 2020
RIP Ken Osmond, thanks for the great memories. ❤— Sarah with-an-H-Town (@ScorpioSRF) May 18, 2020
Rest in peace Eddie. You were such a rascal.#KenOsmond 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BXFdVAvLDD— 🏡Mary says stay home.🏡 (@MaryG0401) May 18, 2020
Eddie Haskell would be near the very top of any reasonable list of the best characters TV has ever given us. RIP. https://t.co/XLuHlQCALV— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) May 18, 2020