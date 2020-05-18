Ken Osmond Fans Heartbroken Over 'Leave It to Beaver' Star's Death

Fans are mourning the loss of Leave It to Beaver star Ken Osmond. Osmond, who portrayed Eddie Haskell on the comedy series, died Monday morning surrounded by family at his Los Angeles home, sources confirmed to Variety. He was 76. Osmond's former partner at the Los Angeles Police Department, Henry Lane, also confirmed the news, stating that the actor had suffered from respiratory issues, though his cause of death remains unknown.

Osmond began his acting career at a young age, landing his first role in the Jane Wyman and Sterling Hayden-starring film So Big at the age of nine. While he went on to star in Good Morning Miss Dove and Everything But the Truth, along with several others, it was his audition in 1957 for the character Eddie Haskell that led to his big break. Osmond went on to star throughout the series' six-season run of 234 episodes and continued his career with credits such as Petticoat Junction, The Munsters, and Lassie after Leave It to Beaver came to an end.

With a decades-long career, news of Osmond's death has sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood and his fanbase, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the late actor and reflect on the many roles he held throughout his career. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to news of Osmond’s death.