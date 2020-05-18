Ken Osmond, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor, Dead at 76

✖

Actor Ken Osmond, who appeared in the classic family sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has reportedly died at the age of 76. According to Variety, sources close to Osmond stated that he passed away on Monday morning, as he was surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles. At this time, his cause of death is unknown. Osmond is most well-known for playing Eddie Haskell in Leave It to Beaver, but he also featured on shows such as Lassie and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

News of Osmond's death has had many commenting on social media, with rocker Sebastian Bach taking to Twitter to memorialize the late actor. "If you want to talk about my all-time influences, Ken Osmond AKA Eddie Haskell is right up there. My whole life I have laughed so hard watching Ken Osmond in Leave it to Beaver. During this time my kids have started watching too. Just last night. THANK U," he wrote. "Some terribly sad news: actor Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell on Leave It to Beaver, has passed away at the age of 76. His hysterical, obsequious repartee with Mrs. Cleaver (Barbara Billingsley) was unforgettable, even iconic," added another mourning fan.

Rest in Peace Ken Osmond (June 7, 1943 – May 18, 2020), an American actor and policeman, best known for his role as Eddie Haskell on the 1950s television situation comedy Leave It to Beaver, and reprising the role in the 1980s revival series. pic.twitter.com/8LCJFWEoaa — Killer Cosmonaut (@kitschkong) May 18, 2020

Film historian and author James Neibaur also issued a "sad farewell" statement on Osmond's death. "Ken Osmond, who made Eddie Haskell on Leave it to Beaver a TV icon, has died at the age of 76. Eddie was always endearing and amusing," he wrote. "Much of that is because of Osmond's great portrayal. Well, another piece of my childhood has gone. RIP."

While Osmond spent many years as a beloved character actor, in 1970 he left the industry and joined the Los Angeles Police Department. In 1980, while pursuing a suspect on foot, Osmond was shot five times. His protective vest stopped four of the bullets, but a fifth stuck him. He was placed on disability after this, and later retired from the police force in 1988.

Osmond remained fairly quiet for nearly the next two decades. In 2007, it was reveled that he'd filed class-action lawsuit against the Screen Actors Guild, on the grounds that he believed SAG had been collecting foreign royalties without being upfront about the details of the collections. The lawsuit was settled three years later.