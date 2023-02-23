Kelsea Ballerini Accused of Cheating With Chainsmokers Member Amid Divorce From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini has been accused of cheating on her ex-husband Moran Evans with a member of the Chainsmokers. Ballerini and Evans married in 2017 and divorced in 2022. In a new report, Page Six stated that a source claims the county songstress had a fling with Chainsmokers DJ Drew Taggart. The singer had a hit song, "This Feeling," with the EDM duo back in 2018.

The alleged tryst is said to have taken place in August 2019 at the Lollapalooza music festival. Page Six states that Ballerini did not tell Evans about the affair until 2021. Additionally, a source close to Taggart seemed to confirm the rumor by stating that he was single at the time of the encounter. Reps for both Taggart and Evans had no comment when contacted by Page Six. A rep for Ballerini reportedly did not return a request for comment.

The new report comes days after Evans openly slammed his former spouse's recent public statements about their divorce. In a post on Instagram, Evans wrote, "It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened. She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly."

He went on to write, "If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps. All I ask is if that you're on my pages, please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other." Evans then concluded his statement with: "Life's too short." The post seems to be in response to comments that Ballerini made about their relationship in a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, hosted by Alexandra Cooper. In a preview clip shared by PEOPLE, Ballerini says candidly, "There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she said. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want."

She continued: "I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet.'" After being asked about why she slept on the couch so often, Ballerini stated that the couple had a "disconnection" for some time. "We hadn't seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she said. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."