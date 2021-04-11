Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola is Why 'Live' Star Posted Throwback on Easter

✖

Many parents grapple with the idea of how much of their children's lives to share on their social media. This is particularly true for celebrities, due to the size of their followings. Kelly Ripa offered an example of these boundaries when she posted a throwback photo of her three kids -- Michael, Lola, and Joaquin -- with her husband, Mark Consuelos, for Easter. In the caption for the photo, Ripa explained that this particular photo from 2012 was posted because "Lola approved this photo."

This isn't the first time that Ripa's kids have set boundaries over what they are willing to share with the public. Michael, the oldest, asked for his privacy very early on. "I was not allowed to discuss anything," Ripa told Glamour. "I could not talk about his life, his grades, even though they were great. I couldn’t talk about school. I wasn’t allowed to show his prom picture on TV, even though I may have, as long as I got the girl’s permission from her parents."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

"It would be very unfair to use my bullhorn to discuss somebody that did not want to be discussed," Ripa continued. "I’m always very mindful of that being the boundary." In that interview, Ripa admitted that while she doesn't have the passwords to her Twitter and Facebook, she does run her own Instagram account, and relatably admitted that the tendency to overshare during the pandemic has become worse. "I keep saying that Instagram, during the pandemic, has made everyone 300% more of whatever it is we think they are. If you believe this person is great, you believe this person is 300% greater right now," she said. "And if you don’t like me, or any person, you now believe I’m 300% worse."

Ripa also revealed that she has been approached about doing a reality TV show about their family in the past, but that that was never of interest to their family. "Back when all of the reality shows were starting, I cannot tell you how many companies approached us to do a reality show. Mark and I would say, 'No, no. I don't really think you understand. There's nothing to shoot here,'" she concluded. "There’s nothing exciting that happens. It truly would be like television’s version of paint drying."