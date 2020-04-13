Kelly Ripa’s Confession About Her Children Has Fans Weighing In, Sympathizing

Like many others across the country, Kelly Ripa is doing her best to keep her spirits up amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday morning, on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa broke down in tears while discussing some of the events that have been occurring during this health crisis. At one point, she even noted that she isn’t speaking to two of her three children amidst this self-quarantine period. Following her revelation, fans on Facebook have spoken out in order to sympathize with Ripa’s understandably emotional moment.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids,” she said on the morning program, noting that self-quarantine has been hard for her and her family. Specifically, she remarked on how difficult it’s been to not be able to hug her parents. “I’m not talking to two of them. Just because, we’re all in the same boat together. I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents.” Ripa has three children — Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17 — whom she shares with her husband, Mark Consuelos. After she noted how sad she is that she can’t hug her parents, she said that her own children won’t hug her, saying, “I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been on lockdown together. We’re fine, you can give me a hug.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sorry, I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” Ripa joked, also noting that her son, a student at NYU Tisch, had his May graduation canceled, a fact which she also is heartbroken about. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that, didn’t mean to do it.” While Ripa apologized for getting emotional, it was an incredibly understandable reaction with everything going on in the world right now. And fans online can’t help but sympathize with the talk show host.

So Heartbreaking

“It’s so heartbreaking for all these kids and everything they are missing,” one fan wrote on Facebook in reference to the fact that Ripa’s son will not be able to attend a graduation ceremony in May because of the pandemic. “These are milestones that only happen once. Hang in there.”

They Feel For Her

“Grandkids, kids, sisters, brothers, co- workers..I feel you..it’s heartbreaking,” another fan wrote, noting how everyone has been affected, in one way or another, by this current health crisis.

“Only Human”

“I don’t watch the show. Love her from AMC [All My Children]. It just goes to show you that she is only human,” one Facebook user wrote about Ripa’s moment on LIVE. “Thank you Kelly. You have nothing to be ashamed about. We are only human.”

Ignore The Haters

While many sympathized with Ripa’s statements, others couldn’t help but respond with negativity, noting that the host shouldn’t be complaining when others may have it worse.

“Kelly dont feel bad Iv got a granddaughter was suppose to graduate from college until this virus showed up on everybodies doorsteps,” one fan wrote in defense of the morning show host. “Kelly is very tender hearted Annoy the negative comments.”

Happens To The Best Of Us

Another user responded to Ripa’s raw LIVE episode by writing simply, “She had a moment . It happens.”

Thoughts Go Out

Yet another fan responded to the emotional moment with some sympathy for Ripa. They wrote, “I’m very sorry for hay she is going through this.”

In Her Defense

As previously mentioned, many responded to the LIVE moment with criticism for Ripa opening up about how she’s been feeling amidst this pandemic. But, she still had those who came to her defense.

“Just because she is rich, doesn’t mean she can’t feel bad,” a fan pointed out.