Kelly Ripa Unveils Her Christmas Tree, and It’s Massive

Kelly Ripa is ready for Christmas, judging by the massive Christmas tree she posted on Instagram this week. The talk show host has a dazzling 12-foot-tall tee standing in her home, complete with lights, ornaments and a star at the top, and the month has just begun. By Ripa’s standards, this is just the reason for the season.

Ripa unveiled her Christmas tree on Tuesday in a post on Instagram, which picked up over 203,000 likes. It showed a yuletide monolith Ripa has named “The Lady,” standing at the center of an immaculate New York City living room. The tree is positioned in front of some floor-to-ceiling windows, so that passersby cannot help but admire it.

Ripa gave fans a tour of the tree on her Instagram Story, panning across some of her favorite ornaments as “Joy to the World played in the background. They included classic baubles and Christmas-themed ornaments, as well as figures of R2D2 and other fun fictional characters. Many of the ornaments were even photos of Ripa and her family, and she explained where they came from as she zoomed from one to the other.

With pleasure i present The Lady 🎄🎄❄️❄️☃️☃️🎅🏽🤶🏽

“There’s an amazing photographer named Adam who has literally taken photos of my family all of our lives, and I swear the only reason we have amazing photos of us as a family is because he has taken them. And he always does something nice with them at the holidays. One year he made ornaments — ornaments of us! If you can imagine anything so great as ornaments of your family. Right? Even my in-laws!”

“And then all of the sudden I was down here looking at this one ornament and I see my husband walking Wacha, Wacha Cohen. And I think, ‘why is my husband walking Wacha Cohen?’ And I realize it’s not my husband! It’s Andy Cohen! So, Andy, I am sorry, I have had this ornament from Adam since 2013 on my tree. I will be giving it to you, I apologize, I did not realize that I stole that from you all those years ago.”

Ripa’s tree is a Noble Fir, according to a report by The Daily Mail, and it is a full 12 feet tall. The tree is the holiday centerpiece of her lavish home in the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She and her husband, Mark Consuelos, purchased the home in 2013 for $27 million. It is five stories tall, 8,000 square feet and is always decked out for the holidays.

Ripa is on the air for Live with Kelly and Ryan every weekday at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.