Kelly Ripa Slays Instagram Critic Who Compared Her to ‘Cardboard Cutout’ Celebrity

Kelly Ripa has a long history of clapping back at Instagram critics, but they keep getting up for more. This time, someone called the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host a boring “cardboard cutout,” but Ripa quickly responded, insisting she is “pretty exciting.” The Instagram back-and-forth took place on actor Jerry O’Connell‘s Instagram page.

On Thursday, O’Connell promoted his new talk show Jerry O by announcing that Ripa, 48, will be his first guest. He asked his fans what questions he should ask her. But one person was more interested in asking O’Connell why he picked Ripa.

“Why? There are so many interesting people out there who don’t already have way too much time on tv, why her (or any other cardboard cutout tv person like Seacrest etc.) Even you can’t transcend the boringness of that kind of guest,” the person wrote, reports Us Weekly. “Cruel disappointment.”

“Well Vanessa, it’s August, so non cardboard cutout tv people are in Italy,” Ripa responded directly to the Instagram user. “And truth be told, I’m pretty exciting.”

Still, the user continued her criticism of Ripa, which she felt qualified to give despite not watching much television.

“I don’t even watch much TV anymore, and when I watch a talk show, I consider it in very bad form for the show to grind down the audience with ‘visiting hosts’ from other shows I purposely did not tune into,” the Instagram user wrote. “It’s not personal: you’re surely as delightful a person as you were when you started with Regis and I did like you very much then: you just appear too much, like Seacrest, and, like him, with no film or book or platform or talent other than standing in a spotlight, and you’re too professional not to know that. IMO.”

Ripa is one of a handful of celebrities who frequently reply to Instagram critics. Last year, she had to defend wearing a bikini to the beach at age 47.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear to the beach,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live last year. “I mean, I don’t really know. I wasn’t in synagogue. I was at the beach. I mean, if you come up with an option, let me know.”

Ripa’s husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos also slammed her critics.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now.”

O’Connell picking Ripa as his first guest should come as no surprise since she played a role in getting the Stand By Me actor into the talk show game. He was one of her fill-in hosts during her transitions between full-time co-hosts. He also worked as a fill-in host on The Wendy Williams Show.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images