Kelly Ripa Reveals Funny Reason She ‘Shut Down’ Daughter Lola’s Debit Card

Kelly Ripa recently had to shut down one of the debit cards she gave to her daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos. Earlier this week, the 49-year-old talk show host spoke up about the circumstances that led to her daughter being cut off on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. It turns out, the convenience of food delivery apps is to blame.

“I didn’t know our daughter had Postmates,” Ripa admitted to her audience on Tuesday, via Us Weekly. “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal plan ’cause we’re not monsters. We signed her up for a meal program. But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates. Here’s what would happen: She would order the $7 salad, but it would cost $25 to have it delivered three blocks in New York City.”

Neither Ripa nor husband Mark Consuelos took kindly to her high-priced dining, and as Ripa put it, “Oh, we shut down that debit card account she had.”

Earlier this week, Ripa was quite candid when thanking her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who she says influenced her decision to quit drinking.

“They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Ripa joked on her show Monday. “Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market.”

While she’s lighthearted about it, Ripa did quit drinking in 2017, the same year Seacrest joined her as co-host to the daytime talk show. Her husband attributes the decision, at least partly, comes from her renewed commitment to living a healthy lifestyle.

“She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show,” Consuelos wrote on social media at the time. “Yes, she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

Earlier this month, Ripa managed to turn heads on Instagram on two separate occasions. First, she sported a bedazzled turban to help ring in the New Year. Second, she called Consuelos “daddy” in an Instagram post, which led to a lively online discussion.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.