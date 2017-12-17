Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Aftermath of Fireplace Explosion

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had a scary moment at home Saturday afternoon when the fireplace in their home exploded.

The Live! With Kelly & Ryan co-host shared a photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos cleaning up their fireplace after it exploded.

“When the fireplace explodes and you literally have no idea what to do. Grab the sleds and the cookie sheets?” she wrote in the caption.

The photo shows Ripa and the Riverdale actor cleaning up the shattered glass with gloves, using cookie sheets and sleds.

Ripa also shared more details of the accident in an Instagram Story video.

“This is crazy. Shattered glass everywhere, everywhere. It’s literally everywhere,” the 46-year-old Ripa told her fans.

“The glass exploded on the spark guard. It got too hot,” the 46-year-old Consuelos added.

The couple was very lucky that nothing worse happened.

According to Hunker.com, if the gas from a gas fireplace leaks, it can cause an explosion that could destroy a house. Leaks can also cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ripa and Consuelos, who celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary this year, previously shared silly photos of their family to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. “Wishing you a LIT holiday season! With love from the Consuelos gang,” Ripa wrote.

The couple have three children, Michael, 20; Lola, 16; and Joaquin, 14.