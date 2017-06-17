Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Post Adorable Photos for Daughter’s Sweet 16

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ little girl is all grown up.

Sweet or sour still 16! ⭐️❤️🎂🎉 #sweet16 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

The proud parents took to Instagram Thursday to share photos from their daughter, Lola’s milestone sweet 16 birthday party.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host shared a family photo of the party with the caption “sweet or sour still 16!” and added emojis for cake and party poppers.

Lola was joined by her brothers Joaquin, 14, and Michael, 20 in the photo.

Counsuelos also marked Lola’s birthday with a sweet father-daughter photo, captioning it as, “Sweet sixteen AF!!! How time flies. Happy bday Lolz!!”

Sweet sixteen AF!!! How time flies. Happy bday Lolz!! #sweet16 A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Consuleos spoke with Entertainment Tonight in 2016 about his then-15-year-old daughter.

“She’s so spectacular,” he said. “Being the dad of a 15-year-old teenager, oh my gosh! I hate three people and I hate them. Those are her first boyfriends — I haven’t even met them yet! But I know I hate them!”