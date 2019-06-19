Kelly Ripa and Husband Mark Consuelos Reveal Their Daughter Saw Them Having Sex on Her Birthday

Lola Consuelos got exactly what she didn’t wish for on her 18th birthday when she accidentally walked in on her parents Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa in the middle of some extracurricular activity over the weekend.

During Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, in which Mark filled in for Ryan Seacrest as his wife’s co-host, the married couple revealed that their daughter walked in on them having sex on Father’s Day morning — which also happened to be Lola’s 18th birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We started her day off pretty bad yesterday; it happened again,” Consuelos, 48, said on the episode. “She knocked on our door — our bedroom door.”

“I’m going to be honest: I was not in the mood,” Ripa, also 48, admitted, noting that her in-laws and three kids were downstairs for a family brunch. “There was a house full of people … my in-laws were waiting to eat!”

“I could tell,” Consuelos joked back. “You were going through the motions!”

But in the middle of the deed, the couple was interrupted by Lola, who “made eye contact” with her mother, but apparently didn’t see much else.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color and now everything is gray,’” Ripa recalled to the studio audience.

The embarrassing moment extended into their “awkward brunch,” despite Ripa and Consuelos’ best efforts to focus on the food.

“We’re eating, and we’re like, ‘This is delicious, that’s delicious,’ and she’s like ‘You’re disgusting,’” Ripa said.

“She goes, ‘You guys have no chill. You think you’re 20, but you’re not,’” Consuelos chimed in.

At that point in the family meal, the couple’s other two children — Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16 — proceeded to share their own stories of times they’ve walked in on their parents.

“Nobody knocks in our house!” Ripa argued before noting that her daughter claimed otherwise. “Lola’s like, ‘I knocked. You can’t hear me because you’re deaf from exercise class,’ which may or may not be true.”

To prove her point, when Lola returned to her parents’ room later in the evening just to find the door closed once again, she made sure to knock extra loudly this time. “It was like a fire department knock, like boom, boom, boom,” Ripa recalled.

“Oh, poor Lola,” Consuelos added.

Ripa shared a birthday tribute to Lola on Sunday, sharing a slideshow of photos of the recent high school graduate set to Sarah Vaughan’s “Whatever Lola Wants.”

“18 years ago i came up with the best Father’s Day present for @instasuelos. Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face,” Ripa captioned the video, adding several heart-eye emojis.

Just a few days before Lola’s birthday, Ripa shared a photo celebrating another huge milestone — her high school graduation. “The Graduate #2019,” Ripa captioned a family photo with Lola, who is set to attend New York University in the fall, wearing her graduation gown.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kellyripa