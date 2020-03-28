Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Reveals Self-Isolating With Parents Is Lucky, ‘Not as Bad’ as She Thought Despite Coronavirus Fears

Lola Consuelos, the 18-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, made a special guest appearance on her mom’s show Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday morning. She had to admit quarantining with her parents and two brothers during the coronavirus outbreak was “not as bad” as she thought it would be. Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been hosting the show from their homes all week.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola had to admit on Friday, reports PEOPLE. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.” Lola’s father and brothers Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, are all at home together while self-isolating.

Lola was asked if she learned anything new about her siblings in the past few days, but she could not think of anything new. Instead, she is re-learning all the quirks she forgot during her freshman year at college.

“I don’t know,” she said. “They do weird things all the time, so it’s not anything new. I’m remembering everything I forgot at college.”

Lola is still keeping up with her schoolwork to finish her first year at New York University. All classes are continuing online, so Lola is still busy. She has also been watching “a lot of Netflix” and she fell in love with using TikTok.

“I wasn’t on TikTok, and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I’m on it, and now I can’t get off of it,” Lola said. “I’m hooked. These videos are insane, and watching what these families are doing when they’re all together is honestly so entertaining.”

Lola said she hopes her family will not join her in any future TikTok videos.

“You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lol than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola,” Ripa told Seacrest. “That I can guarantee you.”

Last week, Ripa and Consuelos donated $1 million to help relief efforts in New York City, a source told PEOPLE. The contribution will help the New York Governo’s Office buy much-needed ventilators. Another portion will go to WIN, an organization that runs women’s shelters in New York City. On March 23, Ripa encouraged her fans to also donate to the organization.

“NYC’s homeless families with children will be among the hardest hit by this pandemic – and they need our help more than ever,” Ripa wrote on Instagram. “If you’re able to, please consider joining us in supporting [WIN] and other organizations on the front line of this fight.”

There are more than 101,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., as of Friday night, reports Johns Hopkins University. The death toll has reached more than 1,500, with 366 deaths in New York City alone.

Photo credit: Getty Images