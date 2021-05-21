Kelly Ripa Causes Frenzy After Sharing Video of Ryan Seacrest's Feet

✖

Kelly Ripa can't get over how well-kept Ryan Seacrest's feet are, but the Live With Kelly and Ryan star insists he doesn't do much to keep them so manicured! Ripa shared a peek at her co-star's feet on Instagram ahead of their show earlier this week, jokingly asking if he'd undergone plastic surgery on his toes to make them look the way they do.

"One does not share their secrets of the foot," Seacrest responded, joking that he'd undergone microblading to have fake hairs tattooed across them. "Let me tell you America," Ripa added. "These are feet that have been counting money all its life." Seacrest quipped back, "Yeah, coins on the floor."

The video made such a stir that the American Idol host was asked about his foot care regimen on TMZ Live, to which he initially responded, "This is still ridiculous." Seacrest admitted he didn't know Ripa planned to post her tribute to his feet on Instagram the other day, but now that people are asking, he uses coconut oil and gets a pedicure on a "not-that-regular basis." He insisted, "You just got lucky in terms of timing. It happens to be that they weren't as bad as they normally are."

When they aren't examining each other's feet, Seacrest and Ripa have been killing it in the ratings, reaching a major milestone in March after ranking as the number one daytime talk show among women ages 25-54 for 52 weeks straight, beating out all 33 seasons of what previously was Live with Regis and Kathie Lee and all other hosting iterations of the show.

"Working with your friends is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone," Ripa told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020. "What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing." Seacrest felt the same way about his longtime co-star, explaining to the outlet of their relationship, "We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."