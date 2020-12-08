Monday's 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Almost Started Without Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest almost missed their own show. The two co-hosts were having a serious conversation when the production crew told them they were live and they both seemed to be in a bit of shock. The two were still having a casual conversation when they were told the show, Live with Kelly and Ryan was "live" and that's when Ripa said "oh" as she kicked it into high-gear and started to run towards the studio.

Ripa, decked out in a beautiful yellow dress, was listening to a story Seacrest was telling her. The American Idol host was was leaned up against a wall and could be heard saying, "Literally," while Ripa was engaged in the conversation. The two were walking through a hallway just outside of the studio when they were both told the show had already started.

Ripa and Seacrest have both had to host without the other person but have never had a hostless show. This was a first for fans. The two casually played it off as they proceeded with their popular morning show.

Recently, Seacrest had to host without Ripa when she took a personal day to spend with her husband, Mark Consuelos, after the two had been separated for the last six months. Consuelos has been in Vancouver, Canada filming for the CW show Riverdale, in which he stars in. Due to the coronavirus still taking the world by storm, Ripa was unable to fly and visit him on set. The only option the two had for any face-to-face time was through FaceTime.

Tamron Hall filled in for Ripa while she took a personal day so Seacrest wasn't forced to sit by himself. As for Ripa, she and her husband were able to spend some quality time together with their family. Ripa also took to social media to share a sweet family photo of Consuelos and their three kids, Michael, Lola and Joaquin for Sunday dinner. Needless to say, the two are more than happy to be back together.

Seacrest and Ripa are also excited to be back in studio. The two only recently started filming from there instead of their respective homes. They were forced to make some serious adjustments after the coronavirus was deemed a pandemic in late March. While newscasts and morning shows started going live virtually, tv shows and films were put on hold until proper precautions could be put in place for those on set.