'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Just Hit a Major Milestone

Live with Kelly and Ryan has reason to celebrate in these unprecedented times. According to The Wrap, the show has become the no. 1 daytime talk show among women 25-54 for 52 weeks straight beating out all other network and syndicated daytime shows. This includes all 33 seasons of the former Live with Regis and Kathie Lee as well as all hosting iterations of the show.

Live with Kelly and Ryan earned the title averaging an 0.8 rating according to Nielson's Live + Same Day metrics. Dr. Phil comes in at a close second for this 2020-21 season, with an average rating of 0.7. Additionally, the series also comes in at no. 1 in syndication in total viewers and households, which is the first time either show (Live with Kelly and Michael or Live with Kelly and Ryan) can say that. The series is currently averaging 2.666 million viewers and a rating of 1.9. Live first became syndicated in September of 1988.

For some perspective, Live with Kelly and Ryan's numbers have completely blown The Ellen Degeneres Show out of the water. Live has a 73% advantage in household numbers over Ellen and a 77% larger audience than Ellen's 1.5 million viewers. While the change in numbers could be due to the recent workplace allegations leveled against the host, Ellen is still holding strong in her target audience of women adults 25-54.

Produced by WABC-TV in New York, Live with Kelly and Ryan is executive produced by the two hosts Seacrest and Ripa along with Michael Gelman. Live airs predominantly on ABC's channels at 9 a.m. ET in its home market.

Ripa recently revealed that she managed to make her way to Live because of her past work on the popular soap opera All My Children. "All My Children is responsible for my entire life. I don't, like, say that lightly. I met my husband on All My Children. I had my children on All My Children," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I got [Live With Regis and Kelly] standing in my dressing room on All My Children. It's responsible for my entire life. I'm not being glib when I say that." When the show ended, it certainly left a sad place in her heart. "Not for myself because I had left the show by then, but I was devastated for the fan base cause it means so much to them."