Kelly Ripa Blasts Troll for Slamming Her 'Lack of Personal Grooming'

Kelly Ripa is shutting down the haters when it comes to her personal appearance. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host clapped back on Instagram Monday at a person who said she and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, displayed a "lack of personal grooming" while filming their talk show from home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The critique came on a preview for the upcoming season of Live with Kelly and Ryan, in which a fully made-up Ripa and Seacrest brush their teeth and getting dressed while getting ready to film the show. "I swear I don't actually brush my teeth like that…" Ripa captioned the promo, adding a laughing crying emoji. While the clip was praised as "fun" and "cute" by many followers, one took to the comment section to complain about recent episodes.

"The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming," one person commented. "I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys." Ripa responded quickly with her signature wit, joking, "We are dressed. FCC rules, not mine." She added in another comment, "I'll bring it up at the next meeting."

This isn't the first time Ripa has had to justify the hosts' different appearance while filming at home. In May, Ripa responded to viewers who had complained about Seacrest's appearance while doing their own makeup from home. "Certain things don't matter any more and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter," she said. "First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, how dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show." Ripa added that she would never host a show from bed "because I keep telling myself, 'You’re a professional and this is still a TV show and the day's matter,'" she added. "It's my mantra."

Ripa had been honest with viewers about the change in her hair and makeup routine while filming from home, showing off her gray roots and using 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos' makeup to try and recreate her typical glam. "I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help," she said in April. "All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on."