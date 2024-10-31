Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Spoke With Liam Payne Before His Death: ‘Absolutely Breaks My Heart’

As the world continues to mourn the death of Liam Payne, Kelly Osbourne is revealing that she spoke with the late One Direction singer not long before he died. The famed TV personality shared her experience with Us Weekly, telling the outlet that Payne’s death “absolutely breaks my heart.”

During her conversation with the outlet, Osbourne shared that Payne “was in a good place,” when they talked, adding, “He was checking on me to make sure that I was OK.” She then added, “The fact that there was nobody there for him just absolutely breaks my heart.”

Payne died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, after falling from his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Officials later reported that an investigation found Payne had jumped from the balcony.

Following his death, Payne’s sister Nicola paid tribute to her brother, writing, “When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted so much for this to be untrue.” She added, “I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy.”

Payne was not married when he died, but left behind one child, a son named Bear, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl Ann Tweedy.