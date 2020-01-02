Kelly Osbourne Blasts ‘Deathbed’ Report in New Post, Reveals Real Health Update on Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne is slamming a recent report that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, is on his “deathbed.” The Masked Singer alum, 35, took to Instagram to fight back against the report from Radar Online that cited an inside source saying the Black Sabbath rocker was in “chronic pain” and “begging to be put out of his misery.”

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad,” Osbourne began in her Instagram Story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ sometimes the media makes me sick!!! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F— on this is utter bulls—,” she concluded.

Osbourne’s clarification came a few hours after Radar Online published its story claiming that Ozzy Osbourne was “in such bad shape that he didn’t even notice Sharon wasn’t there.” The publication reported that Ozzy’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, had traveled to her native England with Kelly over the holidays for a work commitment.

Ozzy had a tumultuous 2019, filled with several health issues that caused him to delay his No More Tours 2 tour. In particular, in April it was revealed that he had fallen in his home in the middle of the night, dislodging metal rods that were surgically placed in his back after a 2003 motorbike accident. During an episode of The Talk, Sharon clarified that her husband was doing OK following the incident.

“And all of the metal rods and everything that were put in his body were dislodged,” she explained, as reported by The Associated Press. “So we had to cancel his year events. But he’s good, he’s fine, he’s great.”

In October, Ozzy himself insisted that he was “not dying” as he announced another delay to the European leg of his solo tour. “I’m not dying, I am recovering It’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would,” the 70-year-old said in a video clip, adding that he was “bored stiff” with being bedridden all day.

After delaying the North American dates earlier this year, Ozzy said in October that those dates, scheduled to start in May 2020, will go ahead as planned. “I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you’re just going to have to be more patient,” he said.

“I just want to say one thing to the fans: I sincerely thank you for your patience, your loyalty. I love you,” he said.

In November, Sharon told The Sun that the night of Ozzy’s fall was a very stressful one because of the poor medical attention he had received.

“They fixed the collarbone straight away but his spinal cord was so inflamed they had to wait a week to do an operation,” she explained, adding that he had to travel to multiple hospitals to resolve the issue. “He was in surgery for five hours and afterwards they told us it would take him a year to recover.”

“It’s terrifying when you see somebody you love so incapacitated,” she continued. “They can’t do a thing, and you’re so engulfed with fear that you can’t think clearly. So we didn’t do any research or ask the right questions. … Now, certain doctors say, ‘Well, maybe he shouldn’t have had this operation.’ … Every doctor seems to have a different opinion.”