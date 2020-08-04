Kelly Osbourne Slams Troll Who Says It's 'Great' Her Dad Ozzy Osbourne Is 'Dying'

✖

Kelly Osbourne absolutely obliterated a troll who messaged her with a rude message about father Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease diagnosis. The Fashion Police alum shared in her Instagram Story a screenshot of a private message from an anonymous person who said it was "great" her rocker dad was "dying" from Parkinson's, calling him just "another a—hole" to "get rid of." Sharing the message with her followers, Kelly wrote, "Seems like you need some attention???” as per the Daily Mail. She continued, "So here you go you disgusting mother f—er!!!!! I won’t be praying for you!!!!!! You p—y a— b—!"

The Black Sabbath rocker revealed his diagnosis publicly in January, announcing on Good Morning America that he is on a "whole host" of medications to treat the nerve pain stemming from his disease. Wife Sharon Osbourne added that the prognosis is good for her husband, explaining, "There's so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. ...It's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy added at the time that the diagnosis has been "terribly challenging" when it comes to performing, and resulted in him having to cancel a number of shows on his world tour. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves," he explained.

In February, Ozzy revealed to the Los Angeles Times that his diagnosis was nothing new and that he had been suffering from the disease for almost two decades, first being diagnosed in 2003. He went on to clarify he's "not dying from Parkinson's," noting, "I've been working with it most of my life." He added that the way his life has gone, he considers himself having "cheated death so many times." He joked, "If tomorrow you read, 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn't go, 'Oh, my God!' You'd go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

To The Sun that same month, he praised wife Sharon for everything she has done for him amid his myriad health issues. "Poor old Sharon's been a mum, a dad, everything. She works non-stop," he said. "But our relationship is better than ever. I'm so much in love with her and she's so much in love with me. She's been fantastic and she's looking really good."