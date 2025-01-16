Kelly Osbourne Slams Celebrities ‘Using’ L.A. Wildfires for ‘Photo Op’

Kelly Osbourne is calling out celebrities for using the devastating Los Angeles wildfires as a “photo op.” In a since-deleted Instagram video, which was later uploaded to TikTok, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, 40, accused certain Hollywood stars who have made public appearances amid the disaster of using the fires to “get attention.”

“Is it just me being my normal overthinking, cynical self or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op to say, ‘Look, I’m helping, I’m doing this, I’m doing that?’” Osbourne asked. “I don’t believe you help because you get attention for helping, I believe you just help because you want to. I’m so confused, I think it’s so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs, go home.”

In the days since the Los Angeles wildfires first broke out on Tuesday, Jan. 7, numerous reports have surfaced of celebrities pitching in to help the tens of thousands of people displaced by the disaster. On Monday, comedian Jay Leno was photographed driving his 1941 American laFrance fire truck to deliver food to first responders, PEOPLE reported. On Wednesday, Jessica Alba shared a gallery of images on Instagram as she revealed she spent Tuesday helping Baby2Baby pack fire relief hygiene kits for children.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were slammed as “disaster tourists” after they were photographed with visiting fire victims and first responders. However, Pasadena mayor Victor Gordo said the couple’s appearance “really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them.”

Several other celebrities have showed support for victims with monetary donations. Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD foundation over the weekend announced a $2.5 million donation to the L.A. Fire Relief Fund. Jamie Lee Curtis, Eva Longoria, and more have also pledged donations to disaster relief efforts.

Amid the highly-publicized shows of support from celebrities, many people seemed to side with Osbourne’s take. Commenting on the TikTok video, one person wrote, “People that actually want to help don’t show up with film crews.” Somebody else said Osbourbe was “saying what a lot of us are thinking.“

Fueled by strong winds and dry vegetation, the devastating Los Angeles fires have burned thousands of acres of land. The Eaton and Palisades, two of several fires burning across Southern California, are now the most destructive and second-most destructive wildfires, respectively, in Southern California history. The death toll from the series of fires rose to 25 Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said. Of the victims, 17 died in the Eaton fire and eight in the Palisades fire.