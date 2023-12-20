Kelly Osbourne Says She Wants Plastic Surgery for Christmas

Kelly Osbourne wants some nips and tucks for Christmas. The 39-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne got candid about her holiday wishes during the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, saying it's about time she begins to get plastic surgery, despite her mother's belief it's "too early."

"I think I've decided what I want for Christmas," Kelly began as her 71-year-old mother Sharon said, "Oh, here we go." Holding up her hand to her face and neck area, Kelly continued, "Plastic surgery," as Ozzy, 74, responded quickly, "Oh f-. Kelly, don't. Stop." Kelly was steadfast in her desire though, saying, "Well, I just think it's my time!"

When Sharon stepped in to say it was "too early" for her daughter to begin her plastic surgery journey, Jack Osbourne, 37, chimed in that it was around Kelly's age that she also began to get work done. "Can you f-ing believe it," Kelly said.

Kelly has addressed plastic surgery speculation in the past, calling out "stupid rumors" about the change in her appearance back in 2021. "I have not had plastic surgery. I have never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lips, in my jaw and in my forehead here," she said on social media at the time. "I do not lie but thank you for the compliment." In the caption of her post, she added, "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?"

Sharon has been open about her own plastic surgery journey throughout the years, but told The Sunday Times in April 2022 that she had sworn the practice off after undergoing a botched facelift. "I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f-king mummies that they wrap [with bandages]," she told the outlet. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea."

Looking at the results, Sharon said she looked like "a f-king Cyclops" until she eventually had the procedure revised. She promised The Sun in April 2023, "I really f-king pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more. ...Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift."