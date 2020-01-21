Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence After Dad Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

Kelly Osbourne is speaking out after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, revealed that he has been diagnosed with PRKN 2, a form of Parkinson’s disease. Appearing on Good Morning America Tuesday alongside her Black Sabbath rocker dad, mom Sharon Osbourne, and brother Jack, the Fashion Police alum broke her silence on her father’s health battle.

“The hardest thing is watching somebody that you love suffer,” Osbourne said, explaining that it initially took some time to come to terms with her father’s health crisis.

“It’s kind of become a bit of – I think a role reversal for us, where we have to be like, ‘Snap out of it. Come on we – we have to all admit what’s happening here,’ so that we can get over this. And it took a while for everyone to be on the same page,” she said. “We’ve all learned so much about each other again – and it’s reaffirmed how strong we are.”

Osbourne added that despite the diagnosis, she and her family are doing their best to help Ozzy out in every way that they can, including getting him back into the studio. As a result of his health battle, the singer was forced to postpone his world tour and remained secluded in his home for months while recovering from his initial diagnosis

“We have all played a role,” Osbourne said. “But the only thing I know is what can I do to make him smile? I know going to the studio makes him happy. That’s what I did. Everything else was him.”

Ozzy was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease last February, though he had kept the diagnosis a secret until his Tuesday interview with Robin Roberts on ABC’s GMA.

“It’s PRKN 2,” Sharon revealed. “There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Now, Ozzy, who has battled rumors about his health in the past, is learning to adjust to life at home.

“Coming from a working class background, I hate to let people down. I hate to not do my job,” he said. “And so when I see my wife goin’ to work, my kids goin’ to work, everybody’s doing – tryin’ to be helpful to me, that gets me down because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

“But you know, put it this way – I’m a lot better now than I was last February,” he added. “I was in a shocking state.”