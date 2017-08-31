The Internet Is Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s NSFW Slamming Of An Online Troll

Kelly Clarkson is clapping back at her Internet trolls and the American Idol winner isn't afraid to use a little NSFW language in doing so. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old singer took to Twitter to respond to a user that called her "fat."

....and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

"You're fat," a Twitter user with the handle @Euger23 wrote.

In response, the "Miss Independent" songstress tweeted: "...and still f***ing awesome."

After the mother of two posted the epic reply, her fans went wild on Twitter. A number of fans reacted with hilarious memes. Check out some of the best fan responses below:

Did y'all see @kelly_clarkson roast that troll just now?! pic.twitter.com/yH3Xak65nF — Tyler Lewis (@MusicCityTyler) July 5, 2017

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! pic.twitter.com/wfUehom9FE — Yvette (@atleve) July 5, 2017

In less than a day after posting, Kelly Clarkson's tweet racked up more than 2.4k retweets and over 12k likes.

When Kelly Clarkson wasn't slamming Internet trolls, she was thanking the men and women in service on Independence Day.

"Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength & courage of the men & women who have & are protecting us!" she tweeted. "Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence."

Had a beautiful day w/family & I know I was able 2 have it because of the strength&courage of the men&women who have&are protecting us! — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence 🎉 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

This isn't the first time that Kelly Clarkson has been body-shamed. Back in 2015, Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace and radio host Mike Gallagher mocked her over her weight.

Wallace said Kelly "could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while." Gallagher said, "Holy cow, did she blow up."

After coming under fire for the offensive comments, Wallace apologized in a statement to E! News: "I sincerely apologize to Kelly Clarkson for my offensive comment. I admire her remarkable talent and that should have been the focus of any discussion about her."

Gallagher wrote on his website, "Tubby Mike is the last person in the world who should bring up anyone's weight. I couldn't possibly feel any worse than I do for making an observation that led to the conclusion that I 'fat-shamed' this talented and classy entertainer. It was a really stupid thing for me to do."

Kelly Clarkson spoke out about being body shamed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year.

"It's like, you just are who you are. We are who we are—whatever size," she said. "It doesn't mean that we're gonna be that forever."