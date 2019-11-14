Kelly Clarkson Tells Nick Jonas She Completely Forgot Jonas Brothers Opened for Her 2005 Tour

Kelly Clarkson told Nick Jonas she totally forgot the Jonas Brothers opened for her during her 2005 tour during Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. For Jonas though, it was an important stepping stone on his road to stardom. Clarkson and Jonas will be coaches on The Voice together next year, as Gwen Stefani leaves the show behind.

“I was reading the pre-interview for this. I had no idea that y’all opened for me in 2005,” Clarkson admitted during Wednesday’s episode. “I feel like I just got really cool.”

In 2005, Clarkson was in the middle of promoting her second studio album, Breakaway, which includes the smash hits “Since U Been Gone” and “Breakaway.” However, the Jonas Brothers’ career was at a completely different stage, as they were just starting out and were still working on their first studio album.

“No one cared about us in 2005, we were just coming up,” Jonas told Clarkson. “Basically, to get other gigs, we listed the other acts we’d opened up for… But that really just meant that we were on, like, the outside stage in the parking lot while you were playing for 40,000 people.”

While Jonas tried to downplay their tour with Clarkson, she said it was “still the same” thing as performing in the arena. Jonas joked that their tour with Clarkson helped them “get a lot of gigs” and they probably “owe” Clarkson 20 percent of their royalties.

In 2005, Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas formed their band and got a deal with Columbia Records. They released their first album, It’s About Time, in 2006, but the record sold poorly and the label dropped them. The JoBros’ career got another lease on life when they signed with Disney’s Hollywood Records the following year and were put on the way to superstardom. The group continued performing together until 2013 and reunited this year to make the album Happiness Begins. Their story was chronicled in the Amazon documentary Chasing Happiness.

The Jonas Brothers are now headlining their own world tour, with Bebe Rxha and Jordan McGraw, the son of Dr. Phil McGraw, as their openers.

“This has been quite the crazy year for the family,” Jonas told Clarkson. “Just a year ago, right now, we had just started recording music to get together again. You know, looking a year later, we’re finishing up the first leg of a crazy tour and also the album, you know, Happiness Begins. But it all started with a documentary, which we called Chasing Happiness. [It] was kind of just to tell the story of our childhood.”

Jonas will make his debut on The Voice when Season 18 premieres on NBC Monday, Feb. 24. He will join Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as judges on the singing competition. The Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins World Tour ends on Feb. 22 in Paris.

Photo credit: Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images