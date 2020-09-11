Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Confirms Divorce With Details of Next Record

✖

Kelly Clarkson is diving deep into the end of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock in her upcoming album. The singer revealed in a preview of this weekend's episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, that her new release will be "very honest" and "personal" after filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June after nearly seven years of marriage.

"This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released," the American Idol alum said. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now. ...It's been very therapeutic for me. It's very honest."

Clarkson is holding onto the rest of the details of her album, including a potential release date, but added that her kids River Rose, 6, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 4, love one song in particular. "There's one that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.'" she said. "Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along." That being said, Clarkson knows the two are too young to understand what the songs are about. " And so, that's a little different, but whatever. It is what it is," she explained.

Clarkson filed divorce papers in Los Angeles on June 4, citing "irreconcilable differences" at the end of her marriage to Blackstock. The whole family had just come back from quarantining together in Montana, and at the time, Clarkson listed the date of separation as "TBD." Last month, The Voice coach clapped back at a troll on social media who claimed her marriage "didn't work" because of her busy schedule on the singing competition show as well as The Kelly Clarkson Show and a stint on America's Got Talent.

"Wow," Clarkson responded. "Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friend asks for a favor because that's actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please." In July, Clarkson thanked her fans for the support during a difficult year. "This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U!"