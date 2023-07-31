Kelly Clarkson Has NSFW Reaction to Fan's Flirty Confession

Kelly Clarkson had a cheeky response to one fan letting her know she had a "hall pass" for the singer. Clarkson kicked off her Chemistry residency in Las Vegas with a bang Friday, giving a hilariously NSFW response to the concertgoer who had the hots for the American Idol winner.

"My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you," Clarkson read off of a fan's sign, according to a video of the performance captured on social media. "If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer," she responded to fans' cheering, adding, "I just unfortunately like dicks."

Clarkson's first performance of her 10-show Vegas residency took place at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater, where she ran through both old favorites and newer segments such as her eponymous talk show's Kellyoke. For opening night's Kellyoke, The Voice coach performed Harry Styles' "As It Was." "We're gonna go a little Kellyoke every night," Clarkson said prior to her rendition of Styles' song. "We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn't get to perform it on the show."

Clarkson's residency was originally scheduled for 2020, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I haven't done a show, I feel like, in 9,000 years," the "Because Of You" singer admitted to the crowd. Chemistry will continue through Aug. 19. When it comes to the title of both her new residency and album, Clarkson previously revealed that "chemistry" was a reference to her recent divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"I never really connected before my ex-husband. And I never connected with anybody like that. I'd never felt that. That kind of chemical ... that level of just chemical reaction, I just never felt that and I remembered the first time we even met, I was like, 'Woah.' I just felt something," she said in a previous interview with Nancy O'Dell on TalkShopLive. Clarkson continued of their relationship, "And then it can go very poorly, chemistry. You can have amazing chemistry with somebody who you really shouldn't be with, you know. Not that one person is good or bad, whatever. It's just not a healthy environment. ...I just feel like chemistry is a beautiful and amazing thing, but it's powerful for the good and the bad. Makes you do stupid stuff."