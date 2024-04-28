Actress Amrita Pandey Dies by Suicide After Concerning WhatsApp Update

Actress Amrita Pandey has died, according to reports from multiple international publications. Her death occurred on April 27, and authorities say the cause of death was suicide, per a report from The Free Press Journal.

Police findings say the Indian star, who appeared in Bhojpuri-language projects, was found dead inside an apartment in Bhagalpur, Biha. Hanging was the manner of death.

Pandey did not leave a physical suicide note, but she did update her status on WhatsApp shortly before her passing. The Deewanapan actress wrote, "Kyun do naov par sawaar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..." which, in English, roughly translates to "Why do you ride on the boat, this is your life, we have made your journey easy by taking the boat..."

Pandey's husband, whom Amar Ujala identifies as Chandramani Jhangde, has not addressed her death as of press time. The couple's main residence was in Mumbai, but Pandey was visiting Bhagalpur for a family wedding. Amar Ujala's report says that Jhangde was in Mumbai at the time of her passing.

Per the Free Press Journal report, "close relatives and acquaintances" claimed that Pandey was suffering from depression ahead of the suicide. She is said to have sought treatment for the condition.

Indian authorities are still investigating Pandey's death as of press time.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.