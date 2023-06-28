Kelly Clarkson Addresses Her Rumored 'Beef' With Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson continues to deny having any "beef" with Carrie Underwood. The "Chemistry" singer, 41, was quick to interrupt a caller on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday when they brought up her fellow American Idol winner, who took home the crown in Season 4.

Clarkson, who was declared the first Idol winner ever, chimed in, "I think I know where you're going with this," adding, "People always pit us together, and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together." She continued, "Literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us." After doubling down that there was "nothing" going on between her and the "Cry Pretty" singer, 40, Andy Cohen allowed the caller to finish her question, and it wasn't what Clarkson had anticipated.

The fan actually meant to ask what Clarkson's "favorite part" of having Underwood on The Kelly Clarkson Show was, a revelation that prompted the daytime talk show host to get out of her seat and walk behind the bar to grab a drink while the audience laughed. The "Because of You" singer eventually responded that her 2021 Zoom interview with Underwood was "awesome" and that she hoped to have her on the show in person eventually.

"Everybody always asks me the 'pitted against each other' question," Clarkson explained of her initial reaction. "The thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other. They don't do that with dudes." This isn't the first time that The Voice coach has shut down rumors of a feud with Underwood, calling out a magazine in 2019 for "lying" in a report of tension between the two.

In 2018, Clarkson and Underwood both showed support for one another on Twitter after one fan asked their followers to choose between "Team Kelly Clarkson" or "Team Carrie Underwood." Clarkson wrote alongside the poll, "I think we're both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO's. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood." The "Somethin' Bad" singer replied, "Whatever, girl, I voted for you! But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women's success without pitting them against each other... Just my thoughts...anyway... Love ya'! Hope you're well!"