Kelly Clarkson Highlights Red Flag She Missed in Marriage to Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson now has her divorce in the rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean it isn't a big topic always hovering in her life. It popped back up again on Friday's latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with guests Carey Hart and Priyanka Chopra Jonas during a chat about push gifts.

According to ET, Hart and Jonas both experienced push gifts and the latter explained what a push gift is to the confused American Idol alum. If it seems like a concept that was just invented overnight, Wikipedia seems to believe the same.

It's the latest act of giving to earn the label of "invention by the jewelry industry" and is largely the result of word-of-mouth sharing and social shaming. The stated purpose of a push gift is to celebrate a mother who has given birth to a child. The gift can be given before or after the birth, but you might have some trouble if you show up during the birth.

Hart gives an example of the push gift he gave to his wife Pink, revealing she got a motorcycle as her special treat. Clarkson actually demonstrates the confusion above with her response, noting how Blackstock missed the memo. Chopra adds that it is meant to celebrate a mother, however they give birth.

"She got a motorcycle?! Screw you, Pink!" Clarkson joked after hearing the description. "I didn't get a present. That should have been a red flag." She's quick to note that she honestly didn't think Blackstock knew about the concept of a push gift.

Her joke is a sign that Clarkson has moved past the emotions and sadness she had felt when the relationship first ended. "I was just crying, like, a lot," Clarkson revealed during an interview with Nancy O'Dell earlier in the week. "Ending a relationship, you know, that's gone on for years. You have children. It's so involved. There are so many layers to it. ...I just wrote a bunch of music, like two and a half to three years ago. And then I think the thinking came in when it was like, what's appropriate and inappropriate."

The 41-year-old former American Idol winner and Blackstock settled their divorce back in March 2022. She had filed for the split back in June 2020. The couple has two children, River, 8, and Remington, 7.