How Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Reportedly Negatively Impacted Her Success

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has been accused of having a negative impacted on her success, with a source close to the singer speaking out on her behalf. Blackstock worked as Clarkson's music manager during their marriage. Reportedly, he was "extremely jealous" of her accomplishments, which appears to have been perceived by those around Clarkson.

Now, following her split from Blackstock, a source tells Us Weekly that the American Idol champion "can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed." The source added, "Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is." The insider also stated that Clarkson and Blackstock's marriage "had been on the rocks for a long time." Clarkson "was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show," the source pointed out, "and is the star of another hit show The Voice. Blackstock was reportedly very envious of his now ex-wife's success "and made her know it."

Exclusive: Kelly Clarkson feels “extremely confident” as she waits for her divorce from Brandon Blackstock to be finalized. https://t.co/VbCmYW9KHu — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 18, 2021

Clarkson and Blackstock reportedly first met in 2006, while he was married to Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock shares two children with Ashworth: 18-year-old daughter Savannah, and 13-year-old son Seth. The pair divorced in 2012, the same year he began dating and became engaged to Clarkson. They married in 2013, and share two children: a daughter named River and a son named Remington. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June.

The former couple's divorce has played out publicly, with many details emerging over the past few weeks. One big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the "Since U Been Gone" singer referred to the property as a "financial burden" in legal documents filed on Monday.

In addition to being awarded to the ranch, the judge also upheld the couple's prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson begin granted a number of other assets. Blackstock had reportedly contested the prenup but was shut down by the judge's ruling. Initially, Blackstock seemed to be on a path to getting the Montana property as a judge ruled he'd have to be financially responsible for it. That ultimately did not end up being the case, however.