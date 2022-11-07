'The Kelly Clarkson Show': Massive Update on Talk Show's Future

Kelly Clarkson is not going anywhere. The Kelly Clarkson Show was renewed for two more seasons on Monday, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. NBCUniversal made the announcement after NBCUniversal Syndication Studios sold additional episodes of the show to the NBC Owned Television Stations Group.

After proving her viability as a TV personality on The Voice, the first American Idol winner moved to daytime television in September 2019. The series features a mix of celebrity interviews that are typical of the talk show format, as well as segments about everyday people. Clarkson also performs at least one song per episode as part of her "Kellyoke" segment. In June, she even released a collection of Kellyoke songs that included takes on Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" and Whitney Houston's "Queen of the Night."

2 MORE SEASONS!! 🎉🎉 Can't wait to share more stories, music and laughs with y'all! pic.twitter.com/36AiTOEfeE — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) November 7, 2022

The series has also been a big hit with critics and awards. Clarkson has won the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award at the Daytime Emmys for three years in a row. The show has also won Oustanding Entertainment Talk Show for three years straight. Clarkson also won Best Host at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time," Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. "With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable, and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations, and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."

The Kelly Clarkson Show averages 1.34 million viewers and has seen its total viewers increase for the second consecutive season. It is the first syndicated talk show to achieve that feat since 2014. The show has also seen an increase in viewership in the 25-54 demographic in major markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Miami, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has also emerged as the potential new leader in the syndicated daytime talk show sphere, following the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The other syndicated talk shows on air now are Dr. Phil, The Drew Barrymore Show, Rachael Ray, Sherri, Tamron Hall, The Steve Wilkos Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.