Kelly Clarkson Fans Wondering Why She’s Been Missing From Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson has been absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show for more than a week dealing with a “personal matter” as viewers wondering what’s going on.

The “Because of You” singer, 42, is “completely fine,” but she has been “dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her,” sources told TMZ on March 12. Despite the vague nature of her absence, the matter isn’t “cause for alarm,” the outlet continued, and Clarkson is expected to return to filming in the studio on Thursday, March 13.

Guest host Molly Sims pre-filmed Thursday’s episode, and will also fill in for Clarkson on Friday, March 14, before Kal Penn takes over hosting duties on Monday, March 17. Clarkson is then scheduled to appear on the Tuesday, March 18, episode as well as the Thursday and Friday episodes on March 20 and 21, as per the show’s weekly schedule. Andy Cohen will fill in for the Wednesday, March 19 show.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

The American Idol alum first missed the March 3 taping of her show, with actor Simu Liu filling in last minute with a pivot from guest to host on the episode. “Kelly isn’t able to make it today. We’re sending her our very best,” he told the audience at the time. “I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath.” He added, “I’m here now, and look, I’m not one to back down from a challenge.”

When she returned on March 4, Clarkson didn’t address her absence. The Grammy winner then appeared on the March 5 show before being absent again on March 6. Several celebrities have guest-hosted for her since then, including comedian Roy Wood Jr., who said, “Kelly’s out for the day. I’m back. You’re in good hands. I was here about a week ago, I think they brought me back because of my resemblance to Kelly. You need to squint to see it, though.”

Actress Wanda Sykes and singer Josh Groban co-hosted the March 7, with Brooke Shields taking over on March 10 and 11. The March 12 show was hosted by TODAY‘s Willie Geist, with Sims tapped to lead the show on March 13 and 14.