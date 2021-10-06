Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Convinced She Changed Song Lyric to Be About Her Ex-Husband

Kelly Clarkson recently delivered a beautiful musical performance and fans are convinced that she changed some of the song lyrics to be about her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. On her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Voice coach regularly sings cover songs from other famous stars in a segment titled “Kellyoke.” On Thursday, Clarkson performed the Billie Eilish song “Happier Than Ever,” but Us Weekly pointed out that she raised some eyebrows when she switched up the lyrics just slightly.

In the song, Eilish sings, “I don’t relate to you / I don’t relate to you, no / ‘Cause I’d never treat me this s—ty / You made me hate this city.” During Clarkson’s performance, she sang, “I get it, you hate this city,” instead of “You made me hate this city.” The host also kept many of the song’s expletives as well, with the network simply bleeping them out. After she was done, many fans took to Twitter to speculate the change may have been about Blackstock, with one tweeting, “The way Kelly Clarkson changed the lyrics of ‘Happier Than Ever,’ sang every line with intention, and sounded amazing. I know she was directing this at her ex. Legendary.”

This is not the first time, lately, that Clarkson has seemingly shaded her ex in a song. The singer has a new holiday album coming out this month, and the first single off the record is titled “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” which some have taken to be about Blackstock. Another tune off the album, “Merry Christmas Baby,” finds Clarkson singing, “A dose of your kind of lovin’/ I’ll let my absence show you what I got you for Christmas/ Is losing me/ Merry Christmas baby.”

In a previous statement shared by Us Weekly, Clarkson clarified that the new album is not intended to be about her divorce, but rather a way of “bring[ing] forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally ‘when Christmas comes around,’” she said in a September 23 press release. “Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us.” The new album will be released on Oct. 15, just months after Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce was finalized.