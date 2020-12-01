Kelly Clarkson Fans Can't Believe Brandon Blackstock's Massive Monthly Support Demands

There were two major developments in Kelly Clarkson's divorce case with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock on Monday, including one that completely shocked her fans on social media. First, Clarkson received primary custody of their two children, then it was reported that Blackstock is asking for $463,000 a month in spousal and child support. Clarkson and Blackstock are parents to daughter River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

Earlier Monday, a Los Angeles judge granted Clarkson primary custody of the two young children, reports TMZ. According to the legal documents, Blackstock listed the former couple's Montana ranch as his primary residence, so he would take their children back and forth between the ranch and Los Angeles, where Clarkson lives, and films The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson's attorney, Lara Wasser, argued that this would not be a good arrangement for the children because they have never been residents of Montana.

The judge did grant the couple joint physical and legal custody, but they will spend most of their time with Clarkson in Los Angeles. The children will only travel to Montana for one weekend per month, and their other weekends with their father will be spent in Los Angeles. Clarkson and Blackstock were also ordered not to say anything bad about each other in front of their children. Both parents will also not be allowed to drink alcohol within eight hours of driving a car with the children.