Kelly Clarkson is currently in the midst of a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, and according to a source, he is seeking a large monthly paycheck from The Voice coach. A source told PEOPLE that Blackstock is seeking $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support, which would mean he would receive $5.2 million per year.

"Brandon's been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees," the source claimed. "Kelly's offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month." The source added that Blackstock has "already asked for $2M for attorney fees when he's the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone."

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013 and share two children, 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington. Blackstock is also father to two older children from a previous marriage. A Los Angeles County judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody of River and Remington, and a second source said that the singer's "primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids."

"As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce," the source added. "It's been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly's pleased with the court's ruling regarding custody."

The Grammy winner has said that she wants to avoid talking in detail about her divorce for the sake of her children, but some fans believe she recently alluded to the reason for her split with Blackstock during a message to viewers on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month. After receiving the prompt, "I'm grateful in 2020 for the lesson I learned about...," Clarkson answered, "myself."

"Even at 38, I feel like I'm always changing and progressing in a good sense, in a good way. And I always want to make sure I'm being the best version of myself," she said. "My mom has been telling me since I was a kid: You are who you surround yourself with. You want to make sure you're surrounded by people that also want to be the best versions of themselves and also want a good common goal for everyone, not just themselves, right?"

"People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, 'Oh, well that means they're bad.' Well, it doesn't necessarily mean that, it just means that you're on different paths. And I think that that's okay." "Everybody's on a different learning curve," she added.