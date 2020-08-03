Kelly Clarkson Defends Purple Streak in Her 6-Year-Old Daughter's Hair

✖

Kelly Clarkson is proving how cool a mom she is to 6-year-old daughter River Rose, helping the little girl put a colorful streak in her hair that's prompted a major change in attitude! The singer tweeted Saturday, "I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now." With the new 'do, Clarkson's daughter is now doing "full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs," and her mom couldn't be more proud.

Heading off mom shamers before they got started, The Voice coach went on to write, "And before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint." Luckily, Clarkson had way more supporters than detractors, with some even sending her photos of their own colorful kids' hair. One little girl's purple hair was even declared "so rad" by the "Breakaway" singer.

Oh my gosh this is so rad! LOVE IT!! https://t.co/keUn8wZLDw — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 1, 2020

Clarkson also shares son Remington, 4, with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years in June, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two kids. Blackstock is also father to son Seth, 13, and daughter Savannah, 18, from a previous relationship. Neither party has revealed publicly what led to their divorce, but sources who spoke with Entertainment Tonight said that prior to the split, they were "making a conscious effort to work things out" and hoped that "quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage," but actually had the opposite effect.

Another source speaking to Us Weekly said the pair "clashed on so many levels" ahead of their split, Blackstock is "very laid-back," and Clarkson is allegedly "pretty high-strung." Clarkson's new role as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show also reportedly had something to do with the split, as the couple had to trade their low-key lifestyle in Nashville for the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, where her show filmed pre-pandemic. According to the publication's source, "When she went to Hollywood, it changed things," partly due to Blackstock preferring "their quiet life in Nashville."

Clarkson and Blackstock appear to be OK terms, however. Just weeks after filing for divorce, Clarkson thanked her husband while accepting the win for her first Daytime Emmy, which she won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. On Twitter at the time, she thanked her estranged husband, who executive produces the show, for "believing in me & convincing me" to do the show.