Kelly Clarkson Reveals Celebrities Were 'Mean' and 'Rude' to Her During 'American Idol' Days

✖

Kelly Clarkson was crowned the winner of Season 1 of American Idol in 2002, though she recently revealed that her experience surrounding the reality competition wasn't always the best. The Texas native revealed on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Jan. 14 that celebrities were "so rude" to her and her fellow contestants, save for one.

"You probably don't remember this, but it stuck with me so long, almost 20 years now," Clarkson told Jennifer Love Hewitt, who was a guest on the show. "It was at some kind of MTV Awards, VMAs or something, I don't know what it was but you ran up to me. It was right in the final three of 'Idol,' we were so slammed and everything was happening in a whirlwind and people were really mean to us because we're from a talent show and it was the first season."

"Everyone was so rude to us, like on the carpet, at the show. It was so bad, it was a horrible experience," she continued. "[But] you came up to me, ran up to me out of nowhere and were like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm really rooting for you.'"

Clarkson added that the actress gave her some advice she took to heart. "You told me, 'Please, keep the ones you love so close. It'll end up being a few people in your life, unfortunately, but this business can be really hard,'" she recalled. '"And just remember to keep those people that really love you.'"

"You just gave me this advice that was really kind in such an unkind time for me, personally, so thank you so much," Clarkson told Hewitt. "It meant the world to me, you were so nice and I've been looking forward to interviewing you." "That's really nice, thank you," Hewitt replied.

Clarkson is now helping other reality TV contestants find their shot at stardom as a coach on The Voice, a position she took on in 2018, around the time it was revealed that American Idol was being rebooted. "Here's the thing, let's keep it real," Clarkson told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. "I thought [Idol] was ending." After producers told her they would bring the show back, Clarkson explained, "But I thought, 'When? In five or 10 years. I didn't know. But I didn't know they meant the next year." "I had already been in talks with The Voice," she continued. "I gave [Idol] 15 years, I was there every season."