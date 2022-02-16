Kelly Clarkson Calls Into Her Talk Show in Bathrobe and No Makeup Amid Quarantine With Kids

Kelly Clarkson is one of the many parents out there trying to handle working from home while caring for their kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The talk show host called into her own show Tuesday while quarantining with her two children, River, 7, and Remington, 5, keeping it real in a bathrobe and no makeup while rocking an eye mask that reads, “Shhhh.”

“Sometimes women don’t rise,” Clarkson joked to guest host Taraji P. Henson. “Sometimes we fall. I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarkson didn’t go into her family’s COVID journey further but implicated she and her kids had been exposed in some way, noting, “I’m not even sick. It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe.” Henson previously explained on Tuesday’s show that Clarkson asked her to guest host “because there are strict health protocols here on the show,” which designate if anyone is exposed to COVID, “you got to stay home, even if you are Kelly Clarkson.”

While stuck together inside, Clarkson said she and her kiddos have been loving watching Disney’s new movie, Encanto, while she’s been entertaining herself with old Castle reruns. “When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies,” Clarkson joked Tuesday of her quarantine activities. “We’re watching Encanto and then you’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack, and then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play.”

Looking around at the family situation she’s dealing with, Clarkson also had to laugh realizing she still has all of her Christmas decor up even after Valentine’s Day. “Look, it’s busy, there’s a lot going on. I have all my stuff up,” she said while a photo of her Christmas tree. “[The show] asked me, ‘Do you have your Christmas stuff up?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t judge me!’”

Clarkson joked that what first started as an inability to get the right containers for her decor has turned into a possible new holiday tradition. “But you know what, I’ve decided I’m probably going to keep the tree up and I’m just going to do different holidays, like Valentine’s Day. I’m going to be that crazy person,” she said, adding, “Judge away, America! I’m into it.”