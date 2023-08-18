Kellie Pickler Breaks Her Silence With Message for Fans After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death

Kellie Pickler has broken her silence, following the death of her husband Kyle Jacobs, with a new message for her fans. The country singer recently issued a statement to PEOPLE, sharing gratitude for all her fans and paying tribute to her late spouse. "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, 'do nothing, just be still,'" she said. "I have chosen to heed his advice."

"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way," the former American Idol contestant continued. "It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers." She then shared that she is in the process of planning a memorial for Jacobs. "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted," Pickler wrote, then singing her statement, "Love & Blessings, Kellie."

Jacobs died by suicide in February, at the age of 49. His cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy. Toxicology results determined that Jacobs did not have any drugs in his system. However, he did, have a history of "pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes, and chronic alcohol use." According to epilepsy.com, Pseudoseizures — or psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) — "are attacks that may look like epileptic seizures but are not epileptic and instead are caused by psychological factors."

Pickler and Jacobs began dating in 2008, eventually saying their I Do's in 2011. They did not share any children. In 2015, Pickler spoke with PEOPLE about writing songs with Jacobs, such as "Feeling Tonight," a single she released that same year. "Yes, it's true, I'm sleeping with my producer!" Pickler joked.

"He is so good at what he does," she continued. "The music he's produced for Lee Brice is all over the radio! I'm so excited to be in the studio again recording a new album, and working with Kyle has been amazing. He has watched me perform for years, so it was great to have a front row seat as an artist and see him in his element."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.