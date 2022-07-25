Keke Palmer Blasts Zendaya Comparison From Viral Tweet

Keke Palmer, who stars in Jordan Peele's hit movie Nope, responded to a viral Twitter discussion over the weekend about how her career differs from Zendaya's. Both Palmer and Zendaya began their careers as child actors, but some were hailing Nope as Palmer's breakout role. After a Twitter user suggested that colorism is the reason Palmer isn't as well-known as Zendaya, Palmer said an example of colorism is believing she could be compared to anyone.

"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I'm the youngest talk show host ever," Palmer tweeted. "The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.🥹🥳❤️🙏🏾 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 24, 2022

"I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old," she continued. "I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office [Nope]. I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

The discussion on Palmer and Zendaya's careers began with journalist Aiyana N. Ishmael noting it was interesting to see people say Palmer was just now having a star-making moment when she's been working in Hollywood since 2004. "It's so interesting seeing the conversation around Keke Palmer having her breakout or superstar moment and it's wild we live in different worlds because in my household Keke been a star for forever Akeelah & The Bee was my dad's favorite movie it went triple platinum in my home," Ishamel tweeted. She went on to note that Palmer starred in Nickelodeon's film Rags and Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton.

Another Twitter user retweeted Ishamel and felt the different responses to Zendaya's and Palmer's careers were a response to colorism in Hollywood. "I'd like someone to do a deep dive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers," the Twitter user wrote. "This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different."

The Twitter user later defended their observation, noting it was not meant as a slight to either star. "The quotes & replies on here are so weird. READING IS FUNDAMENTAL," they wrote. "I'm not slighting either woman. I'm literally a fan of both of them. It's just weird that ppl are acting like this is a breakout role for Keke, who is VERY successful. And Zendaya has talked abt colorism before."

Palmer, 28, made her acting debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business and became a Nickelodeon star through her 2008-2011 sitcom True Jackson, VP. Her films include Akeelah and the Bee, The Longshots, Imperial Dreams, Brotherly Love, Hustlers, and Lightyear. Last year, she won an Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Keke Palmer's Turnt Up with the Taylors. She also played Cinderella in the 2013 Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. She joined Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as the co-hosts of Good Morning America's third hour, earning a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work on the show. In Nope, Palmer plays Daniel Kaluuya's onscreen sister Emerald Haywood.