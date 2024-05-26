Keke Palmer and Ex Boyfriend Darius Jackson Turn to Peace in Domestic Violence Case

Months after KeKe Palmer dropped a bombshell lawsuit requesting a restraining order and custody of her son, Leo, while also accessing the father of her child, Darius Jackson, of several instances of domestic violence, the Akeelah and the Bee star has dropped the claims of domestic violence ahead of their scheduled court date. BOSSIP reports the date is no longer on the docket. It seems whatever issues the two had may have been hashed out in mediation.

In January 2024, Palmer was granted the temporary restraining order, and it was extended for six months. The scheduled court date was delayed to allow the exes time for "mediation in front of a private judge."

Jackson and his brother, Insecure actor Saranus Jackson, denied Palmer's claims of abuse and alleged that she was using her fame to tarnish Darius' name. It's unknown if the restraining order remains in place.

The couple split in October 2023. Per court documents, an incident on Nov. 5 prompted Palmer to request a Domestic Violence Restraining Order. She claimed she called her mother, Sharon Palmer, after Darius screamed in her face. He allegedly got physical with the True Jackson VP star after Sharon scolded him over the phone. "At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house," she said in the paperwork.

There was also an alleged assault from February 2020 listed. Palmer claimed a photo she took in a bikini and posted to her social media upset Darius, who went into a rage and "body slammed" her. "In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs," she said in court documents.

Palmer's restraining order request included photos and security camera footage to corroborate her claims. Those photos were leaked to the press.