‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Movie Looks Insane

The first trailer for Jordan Peele’s new movie Nope is here, and it has fans in shock. Little is known about the sci-fi horror flick beyond what you can see in the two-minute clip below. That mystery only makes the movie more enticing.

Nope is the third horror movie written and directed by Jordan Peele following the success of Get Out and Us. It stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as cattle ranchers who handle horses for film productions, and proudly trace their profession back to the first motion picture ever captured. Their work is disrupted by some kind of anomaly in the sky nearby, though the trailer does not do much to give away what it could be. Some fans are already swearing they can see a UFO in the jumble of clouds and lightning, but the characters themselves only refer to it as a “bad miracle.”

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of a long string of flags dangling from the anomaly, and the key art shows a clearer view. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess what the mystery of this movie is – for now. In the trailer, we see Steven Yeun as some kind of rodeo MC, and the movie also stars Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott. It is slated to premiere on Friday, July 22 only in theaters.

The trailer for Nope was released on Sunday and will air during the Super Bowl halftime show. This is the second time one of Peele’s movies got the Super Bowl treatment – in February of 2019, the second trailer for Us dropped during Super Bowl LIII and practically stole the show. Peele and the producers are undoubtedly hoping for similar treatment on social media this time around.

Peele started his entertainment career as a sketch comedian, but these days he is probably best known for to most for his horror movies. He told The Los Angeles Times that he wrote Get Out with little hope that it would be successful, saying: “What if white people don’t want to come to see the movie because they’re afraid of being villainized with black people in the crowd? What if black people don’t want to see the movie because they don’t want to sit next to a white person while a black person is being victimized on-screen?”

Instead, Peele’s horrific musings on systemic injustice have rung true for a huge chunk of movie fans and have earned him four Oscar nominations, including one win for best original screenplay for Get Out. Get Out is streaming now on FuboTV, while Us is available on digital stores for rental or purchase. Nope hits theaters on Friday, July 22.