Keke Palmer's Ex's Brother Accused of Choking 'Insecure' Co-Star DomiNque Perry Amid Custody Drama

It looks like the Jackson brothers have more in common than just their last name. Keke Palmer's issues with her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, have been widely reported. The Akeelah and the Bee star has been awarded a retraining order and temporary sole custody of their son, Leodis, amid accusations that she's been a victim of Darius' physical and emotional abuse throughout their two-year romance, and his stalking post their split. While she prepares for a court date, Darius' brother, Sarunas Jackson, is in his own legal battle with his baby mama. The Insecure star shares a 5-year-old daughter, Zen, with his co-star, DomiNque Perry. The details of their relationship are murky, as it's speculated that they were involved while Sarunas was in a relationship with another woman, and he initially didn't want to accept paternity for the child. Whatever the case may be, Perry is claiming Sarunas, like his brother, is also abusive, and she's been subjected to his torment for the past five years. The bombshell allegations came up amid their custody battle.

Radar Online reports that in response to Sarunas' request for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, she wants to be awarded sole custody based on being the child's primary caregiver and due to Sarunas' alleged violent behavior. She says despite Sarunas being difficult and inconsistent in his parental duties, she's tried to foster a positive co-parenting dynamic to no avail. Sarunas' attempt at joint custody, she says, is to force her to stay in LA and not live full time in Texas where she says she has the support of her family and the cost of living is cheaper.

In the filing, Perry cites a 2020 incident in which she says Sarunas became physical with her. While discussing another person in the iniudstry, she says Sarunas "repeatedly called me stupid. I then said to him, 'You talk to your mother like that not me,' at that point he became more angry and grabbed me by the throat and started choking me." While in shock, she says their daughter came from her room and began to cry, causing Sarunas to let her go. "He was so angry that he had blood coming from his mouth where he bit his tongue," she noted. That wasn't the only incident.

She said a few weeks later, Sarunas showed up to her home with scratches over his neck and face and told her "he cornered his mom and they were fighting." In the complaint, she adds: "The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women. Afterwards, there were several other times that he came to my apartment and would get angered for no serious reason and would start yelling at me," she wrote. "On one occasion I told him that if he didn't stop raising his voice in my apartment he would need to lead or I would call the police, he responded by saying 'and then what?' Since this incident, I've always tried to just get along and keep the peace. I've been traumatized by these experiences and so much more."

Sarunas is denying the claims and says he and his family have tried to have open communication with Perry, which she says is a lie. Perry also says Sarunas exhibits emotional volatility. Palmer's mother Sharon has also accused Sarunas of being an abuser. Social media users have uncovered reports about the Jacksons brother's mother having a restraining order on their father for domestic violence.