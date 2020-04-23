A reboot of the hit Nickelodeon series True Jackson VP is reportedly coming in 2021, according to series star Keke Palmer. The actress took to TikTok to share the news, later posting on Twitter as well. True Jackson VP ran from 2008 to 2011, and in additon toPalmer also starred Ashley Argota, Matt Shivley, Danielle Bisutti, Robbie Amell, Ron Butler, and Greg Proops. At this time, no other details about the reboot have been reported.

In the years since, Palmer has been busy with many other projects, with one of the most recent being Hustlers, a crime film surrounding a group of exotic dancers who find new ways of cleaning out their clients' wallets. That film paired Palmer up with A-list stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Palmer gushed about what an amazing experience it was working with the rest of the cast.

Congrats! Another reboot! Y’all made this happen 😭🥴💀 pic.twitter.com/DMya576Dal — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 21, 2020

"I was just with my cast at the Gotham Awards and it was just so cool because this is the fun part—like, the hard part is over. Even though you love the performance and acting is fun and doing the movie is great, it’s, like, the difficult part is putting it together," she told the outlet. "And boom, we’re done. We did it. It’s out and we give it to the world. The fun part is if you get nominated—or even if you don’t get nominated or if you lose—you go and you just enjoy and celebrate this piece of art that you put together."

She later spoke about how wild the past few months had been for her, saying, "This year has been...I’ve been given the opportunity to entertain and have that be a part of my life, my career, my life’s work. I’m so thankful because I really enjoy what I do, and I’ve never really thought anyone would recognize me in this particular way. But when it happens, you know, it really happens."

Palmer eventually went on to share, "This year, I also walked in my first fashion show at the Christian Cowan runway show, and that’s when I did the 14-Day Transformation with the Olay Ultra-Moisture Body Wash and fell in love with the product. That was when I figured out how I was going to survive dry skin this winter, so I would love to continue this partnership with Olay Body."