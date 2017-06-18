Watch: Keith Urban Talks Father’s Day, Says Fatherhood Is ‘Just Heaven’

Keith Urban will actually be home with his family in Nashville to celebrate Father’s Day this year, but every day is like Father’s Day for the country singer.

In a video shared by Rare, Urban told reporters backstage at Nissan Stadium just before taking the CMA Music Fest stage that he’s had good Father’s Days.

“I have good memories of many Father’s Days I’ve been able to have with our girls so far,” he said speaking of his daughters with wife Nicole Kidman, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. But for Urban, it’s not just one day a year that’s special.

“For me … raising them right now, I feel like it’s Father’s Day most of the time,” Urban said. “They write nice things and draw pictures for me. It’s just heaven.”

Father’s Day is also just the start of family celebrations for Urban. Kidman’s 50th birthday is on June 20 and while Kidman has said she doesn’t like large celebrations it will still be a special time with family. Kidman plans to celebrate the day with her husband and children as well as her sister and her sister’s children.

Urban’s tour will continue in Canada on June 30.