Keanu Reeves Reveals New Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, His First Public Romance in Decades

Keanu Reeves and his business partner, artist Alexandra Grant, went public as a couple on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles Saturday. This is the first public romance for the John Wick star in decades, following his relationship with Jennifer Syme. Grant and Reeves have worked on several projects in the past and co-founded publishing house X Artists’ Books.

Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, were seen at the Los Angeles event holding hands and smiling, notes PEOPLE. Grant wore a midnight blue gown with a deep V-neck and silver flats while Reeves was in an all-black suit.

“Friends are convinced that Keanu and Alexandra’s friendship has turned romantic,” an insider told Life & Style. “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!”

Reeves previously dated his Babes in Toyland co-star Jill Schoelen and director Sofia Coopola. He later dated Syme, an assistant to musician Dave Navarro. Syme gave birth to a daughter in 1999, but she was stillborn. The couple later split, and Syme tragically died in a car crash in 2001.

“Keanu was so traumatized by her death that there were times when he couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” the insider told Life & Style, adding that his like “changed” after he met Grant.

Reeves and Grant have been friends for several years and worked together on his 2011 book Ode to Happiness. They collaborated again on Shadows in 2016, with illustrations by Grant. The following year, they started X Artists’ Books.

“Established in 2017, XAB is a small publisher of thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres. Our books are works of art; portals to imagined worlds; treasured companions; the fabric of a community,” reads a statement on the publisher’s website. “We love the same things about our books as we do about our friends: generosity, open-heartedness, intelligence, mystery, style. They bring sustenance and shift realities. They may occasionally break your heart.”

The news that Reeves is dating Grant might come as a disappointment to his legion of fans, especially the ones who helped him become the “internet’s boyfriend.”

This year, Reeves starred in Toy Story 4, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe. One of his next projects is expected to be a fourth Matrix movie, directed by Lana Wachowski.

“It’s very ambitious,” Reeves told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the new project’s script. “As it should be.”

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images