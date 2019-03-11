Keanu Reeves Reveals Details About the Next ‘John Wick’ Film

On Thursday, Keanu Reeves showed up at New York Comic Con to chat about his upcoming sci-fi movie Replicas, but the 53-year-old also dished about the future of the John Wick franchise.

A post shared by 香川紫織 (@ladyjenevia) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

“John Wick. John Wick‘s in trouble!” he laughed, referring to the end of the film’s sequel. “So we’ve been working on it and I think we have some good ideas. Yeah, some really good ideas. But John’s in trouble. Hopefully we can start shooting that next year. Chad and I thought it was hard to make a second one. And now we’re like… a third one?!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last month, it was revealed that John Wick: Chapter Three was given an official release date.

The third installment of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise is set to hit theaters on May 17, 2019, according to THR. This will mark the first time that a John Wick movie has been given a summer release.

John Wick: Chapter Three will be directed by Chad Stahelski. This past June, the filmmaker released plot details about the next movie. Stahelski told Independent that the third film will look to take a deeper dive into Wick’s world and provide explanations.

“We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works. We’re going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don’t want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr. Wick’s journey,” he said.

The first John Wick film, which was directed by Stahelski and David Leitch, debuted in October 2014 and grossed $88 million. The sequel, directed by Stahelski, grossed $171 million worldwide in its February 2017 release.

——-